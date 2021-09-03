Asahi Kasei names Todd Glogovsky as new president and COO

Material supplier Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. has named Todd Glogovsky as its new president and chief operating officer.

Glogovsky, who joined the Fowlerville, Mich.-based compounding company in 2017 and was formerly the executive vice president of sales and technology, has over 30 years of plastics experience, including as managing director for a South American compounding business.

Glogovsky also has over 15 years of senior management experience, including strategic development, and has held positions related to sales, technology, operations and research and development throughout his career.

“In Todd’s four years with the company, he has made a significant impact on our business strategy and product growth,” said John W. Moyer, senior executive officer of Asahi Kasei Corp. “Todd’s extensive background and experience is an asset to our entire organization; he has proven himself as an effective leader who prioritizes both internal and external relationships. His efforts will play a critical role in advancing both APNA and Asahi Kasei toward our 2024 mid-term plan goals.”