Arkema acquires specialty chemicals maker Lambson

August 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

France-based specialty chemical maker Arkema has announced that it will acquire raw material supplier Lambson Ltd., headquartered in Wetherby, England.

The financial terms of deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Arkema said that Lambson specializes in photoinitiators for curing, a technology meeting the demands of cutting-edge markets such as electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings. “These solutions will complement the offering of [Arkema’s] Sartomer [business unit],” Arkema said. “This deal will further strengthen the share of specialties in Arkema’s product portfolio, in line with its long-term ambition.”

Lambson develops and markets a wide range of photoinitiators for curing, a market with growth estimated at around five per cent per year. These photoinitiators, used to initiate polymerization reactions during the UV-curing process, complement Sartomer’s resin range, Arkema said.

“The development of this integrated offering will enable Sartomer to better meet its customers’ challenges, in particular in the electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings markets,” the company said.

The deal is expected to close in fourth quarter 2019.