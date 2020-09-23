AmSty, Ineos Styrolution and Trinseo team up for polystyrene recycling

Polystyrene (PS) producers AmSty, Ineos Styrolution, and Trinseo have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore recycling options for PS.

The JDA represents the first global combined effort to explore advanced recycling technologies, optimize them for commercial use, and call on all contributors in the value chain to make circularity of PS a reality, the companies said in a Sept. 15 announcement.

AmSty is a joint venture company equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP and Trinseo LLC and is an integrated producer of PS and styrene monomer for global markets. Trinseo is a global manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber for applications across a range of markets.

The companies describe PS as being “uniquely suited” for advanced recycling technologies such as depolymerization – the recycled material even complies with food-contact requirements, often considered one of the ultimate goals of polymer recycling. The companies’ aim is to ensure post-consumer PS waste does not end up in landfills but is recognized as a valuable resource for the development of new materials for future use.

“PS has all it takes to make it a star in a circular economy,” said Alexander Glück, president, EMEA, Ineos Styrolution.

All three companies have done their own independent research and have invested in various projects to further the commercialization of advanced recycling capacity. The joint effort allows all participants to share best practices and optimize recycling technologies for large-scale commercial use, they said.

“I am thrilled to see the industry coming together globally to work on a common goal to realize true circularity for styrenics,” said Dr. Randy Pogue, president and CEO of AmSty. “This is a true win-win for all participants in this joint effort — our customers, consumers, and society.”

Nicolas Joly, vice president, plastics and feedstocks at Trinseo, added that the JDA “marks another milestone in our industry’s commitment toward a circular economy where we can continue to enjoy all the benefits of polystyrene whilst solving the environmental challenges at the same time. I am looking forward to seeing other members of the value chain joining us to make our vision become a reality in the very near future.”