Ampacet expands Russia plant with new additive production line

Masterbatch and additives maker Ampacet is beefing up its presence in Russia buy expanding its plant in the city of Tver, which is about 200 km northwest of Moscow.

The expanded site started up the additive production line in the beginning of 2021, and it features what Ampacet officials call “the latest technology in additives production”, and energy and water systems designed to produce minimal environmental impact.

Ampacet Russia was established in 2008 with production of colour masterbatches, and the company currently serves about 1,200 plastic converters.

“The market in Russia is growing rapidly and local presence is key to providing the proper service to our customers,” said Marcello Bergamo, Ampacet Europe managing director.

Ampacet’s expansion in Russia is the latest in a series of European moves for the firm, which has global headquarters in Tarrytown, N.Y. In 2017, Ampacet started a new colour concentrates production line in Dudelange, Luxembourg; in 2018, it opened a new additive production line in Messancy, Belgium; and in 2019 it doubled the colour capacity in Dudelange, Luxembourg with additional lines.