Ampacet draws from Africa for new colour collection

Masterbatch maker Ampacet Corp. is drawing from Africa for its new Dallol Collection, a series of colours with an African influence for injection molded parts.

Designed for polyolefin applications, the new colour palette enables brand owners to increase consumer product shelf appeal, officials with Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Ampacet said in a news release.

“The collection reflects colours emanating from Africa, offering visual excursions into the fiery depths of volcanos that produce the unique colors indigenous to Dallol, the hottest place on earth inhabited by humans,” said Philippe Hugele, Ampacet’s strategic business manager, rigid packaging. “At first glance, these formations appear as an offensive mass of rock sleeping in the lush valleys. In the mysterious acid lakes, a colour spectrum can be found that transitions from glacial blue to emerald green, muddy red to mysterious blacks, all of which remind us of the volatility of the volcano’s mood. The fine ash particles dispersed and embodied within the indigenous colours are captured in this collection.”

Colours in the collection include the “fiery warmth” of Hot Springs, the “grounded russet tone” of Lapilli and the “fresh foamed blue” of Gwisho. “The colours can be customized to support brand messaging,” Ampacet officials added.