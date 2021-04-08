Americhem opens clean compounding plant with virtual ribbon cutting ceremony

Masterbatch and compound maker Americhem celebrated the expansion of its Morrisville, Pa. plant dedicated solely to clean compounding for medical device customers with a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on April 7.

The Americhem Engineered Compounds, or AEC, plant expansion includes the addition of an isolated 20,000-square-foot “clean compounding” room that will house six new compounding lines in the overall 60,000 square-foot expansion, company officials said. The goal is to produce compounds that meet stringent medical device requirements.

“Our medical compounding process is performed in our GMP production area, which ensures that all of our medical grade polymers and compounds will be made to the highest quality standards,” said Jim Figaniak, vice president and general manager of Americhem Engineered Compounds. “It is designed to minimize contamination due to airborne contaminant and other contamination, while producing compounds in a clean, well-lit environment.”

The AEC Customer Design Center includes pilot-scale production to assist customers with new product design and small-lot qualification, Figaniak added.

The clean compounding facility is said to be the largest of its kind and includes an air lock with a positive pressure environment, HEPA-filtered air exchange with humidity and temperature controls, epoxy coated floors to allow for easy cleaning, and sealed and polished warehouse floors.

Video of the ribbon cutting ceremony is available on YouTube at this link.