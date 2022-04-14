Americhem creates new healthcare division

Material supplier Americhem has created a new healthcare division to supply masterbatches, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies for the healthcare and medical device industry.

In an April 12 news release, officials with Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Americhem said the division will collaborate with medical OEM customers “on everything from biocompatibility testing and formulations to DMF and regulatory support to medical certification compliancy and locked formulations” by providing advice on material selection, medical device product development support, and cross collaboration between teams.

“Our medical-focused application developers and sales teams across NAFTA, Europe, and Asia are able to do rapid development projects and small lot capacities as well as support our customers’ global regulatory demands and provide niche healthcare expertise,” Americhem Healthcare’s global commercial director Bill Feldman said. “Americhem has dedicating a clean compounding facility and a plant expansion to our Morrisville, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility, and we also have plants that are ISO 13485 certified.”