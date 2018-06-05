Americhem buys India’s Prescient Color Ltd.

June 5, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to expand its position in the global synthetic fiber market, compounder Americhem Inc. has acquired Prescient Color Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (SCIL).

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Americhem described Prescient a leading Indian producer of high-end colour and additive masterbatches in several niche applications, including synthetic fibers, molding, and film applications.

Prescient has built strong customer relationships and offers best-in-class fiber development technology, the statement said. Its “operating model and core values align with Americhem’s,” said Americhem CEO Matthew Hellstern. “We will continue to build upon our key attributes: Performance, solutions and trust.”

“We are proud to have found a company like Americhem, a best in class supplier of polymer solutions,” said Rohit Rathi, Prescient’s managing director. “Our customers will benefit by having access to new innovative technologies, and our employees’ futures will continue to expand and thrive as part of the global Americhem family.”