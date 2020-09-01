Americhem acquires Danish compound and masterbatch maker Controlled Polymers

Materials supplier Americhem Inc. has acquired Controlled Polymers, a Ribe, Denmark-based manufacturer of customized compounds and masterbatch for the medical industry and other industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a Sept. 1 statement, officials with Americhem said that Controlled Polymers will “seamlessly integrate” with Americhem and its engineered compounds division to create a full range of offerings for customers in the medical plastics and other industries.

“Controlled Polymers has developed a specialized portfolio of products integral to many medical device and healthcare applications, including a particular strength in the hearing aid industry,” the statement said. “This acquisition expands Americhem’s global reach with increased product offerings, extended service capabilities, and broadened technical expertise. In particular, Controlled Polymers has built deep subject expertise in medical compounds and masterbatch through strategic customer partnerships.”

Other industries served by Controlled Polymers include packaging, consumer goods, electronics, construction, and automotive.

Controlled Polymers CEO Mogens Larsen said that customers of both his firm and Americhem “will continue to experience the same dedicated quality and service as always, but with an expanded global reach and deeper breadth of product offerings.”

Headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Americhem designs and manufactures custom colour masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies.