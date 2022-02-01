American Colors buys Italian pigment dispersion maker Colorifico

In a move that gives it a footprint in Europe, liquid colourant supplier American Colors Inc. has acquired Colorificio Migliavacca srl of Bergamo, Italy, for an undisclosed price.

Sandusky, Ohio-based American Colors makes liquid colourants and specialty chemicals for paints, coatings, adhesives, composites, films, and agriculture. Colorifico is a pigment dispersion maker that’s been in business for more than 110 years. In a news release, American Colors officials said that Colorifco “is recognized for producing difficult pigment dispersions”.

“We have been searching for the right partner in Europe and we have found that in Colorificio Migliavacca,” James Oram Wible, co-founder and chairman of the board of American Colors, said. “The addition of Colorificio Migliavacca will enable [us] to service our customers on a worldwide basis, adding to our operations in the United States and Asia.”

Colorifco’s strategic location is a “fundamental part” of American Color’s expansion strategy to support and gain market presence in Europe, the news release said.

Colorificio executives Roberto Migliavacca and Pietro Migliavacca will continue to run the business.

American Colors was founded in 1975 and has manufacturing facilities in Sandusky; Lebanon, Tennessee; Gallatin, Tennessee; Seguin, Texas; and Shanghai.