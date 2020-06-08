adidas, All Blacks launch sports clothing made with recycled plastic

June 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Sportswear maker adidas and the All Blacks New Zealand rugby team have partnered to develop a new training range of sports clothing made with recycled plastic.

The range features “PRIMEBLUE: Made With Parley Ocean Plastic” performance fabric, which is made from recycled plastic waste and intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean.

The new training range includes the All Blacks training jersey and shorts, as well as items such as tees, hoodies, and shorts.

“This recycled high-performance material is just part of our commitment to continue to innovate in the area of sustainability until we reach our goal of being completely off virgin polyester by 2024,” adidas said in a statement. “The training jersey features a more sustainable design, inspired by the oceans of New Zealand. In keeping with the importance of the Fern to the All Blacks, the training jersey features a more sustainable design and takes its inspiration from the movement of New Zealand marine flora.”

The new training apparel will be worn by the All Blacks later this year, and available to the public to buy from June 1.

“The introduction of this fabric to ranges across our categories is helping to combat marine plastic pollution, raise awareness and champion eco-innovative solutions to one of today’s most pressing environmental issues,” said Matthew Fielding, adidas category director. “The All Blacks have a global platform in sport to spread our message of change and we hope to inspire rugby fans to join the movement.”