Additives and colourants supplier Vivify buys pigment dispersions maker Reitech

In a move that expands its offerings in specialty dispersions, additives and colourants supplier Vivify Specialty Ingredients has acquired Reading, Pa.-based Reitech Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Reitech’s products include standard and custom colour dispersions, and are used in aerospace, consumer goods, and industrial coatings applications.

Reitech’s owners Stephen Holtzman and Prakash Pradhan will remain with the company and join the Vivify management team, Vivify officials said in a Feb. 15 news release.

“Reitech is an ideal acquisition for Vivify, with a complementary product line that offers new avenues for product innovations,” said Craig Nikrant, operating partner on the Gryphon Heritage Fund team. “We remain committed to partnering with the Vivify management team to identify and support additional strategic acquisitions that will drive growth.” Vivify was bought by acquired by private equity firm Gryphon in December 2021.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Vivify makes specialty chemicals for colourant applications, specializing in dyes, organic pigments, slip additives, liquid colourants and specialty resins.