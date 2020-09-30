Plastics industry 8th largest in U.S., new report says

The U.S. plastics industry accounted for an estimated US$432 billion in shipments and 1,003,000 jobs last year, according to the 2020 Size & Impact Report, an annual publication of the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association.

Including its upstream effects, plastics industry employment grows to an estimated 1.5 million and shipments to US$549.5 billion, the annual report also noted.

At the state level, the report said, California’s plastics industry workforce is the most numerous at an estimated 79,700 workers in 2019. Ohio places second with 74,500 workers, and Texas third with an estimated 71,400. Indiana and Michigan feature the highest concentration of plastics industry workers, each with an estimated 16 plastics employees for every 1,000 non-farm workers.

Other findings in the report include:

The U.S. plastics industry, as documented by U.S. Government data, operated 15,746 manufacturing establishments, employed 795,000 people, and made shipments worth US$364 billion in 2019. This excludes establishments producing captive plastic products or supplying goods and services to the plastics industry.

When captives are included in their definition of the plastics industry, the number rose to just over one million people in 2019. Another 545 thousand people were employed by upstream industries that supplied the industry, which brought the total year 2019 employment total to 1.55 million – 1.0% of the U.S. non-farm workforce.

Employment in the plastics manufacturing industry fell 0% per year between 1997 and 2019. This is better than employment in all of U.S. manufacturing, which fell 1.4% per year during the same period.

Productivity in plastics manufacturing, defined as real shipments per employee, declined 0.5% per year from 2012 to 2019. Such productivity declines were typical for the macroeconomy during this period, as investment was low and large numbers of new workers were added.

The 2020 Size & Report, from the Plastics Industry Association’s chief economist Perc Pineda, PhD, also offers an outlook for the plastics industry and numerical forecasts for employment and shipments. “Plastics are vital, and in 2019, 79% of plastics products were used in some sort of personal consumption… toys, utensils, detergent bottles, motor vehicles, refrigerators, and more,” said Pineda. “Plastics for consumer essentials like food packaging, personal, and healthcare, will continue to see healthy demand.”

The report also notes that real plastics industry shipments are expected to decrease in 2020 and recover at rates that depend on different scenarios. “The most optimistic outcome would be that real plastics shipments bounce back in 2020 and thereafter revert back to the 2.3% annual growth observed since 2010,” the report said.

Also, U.S. plastics industry employment is expected to slow this year as some plastics manufacturing sectors have fallen by 0.2% in 2020. “Skilled labour shortages will continue to be a major challenge in the years ahead,” the report said.