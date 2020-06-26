Canadian Plastics podcast: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 2: Polypropylene

June 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19 – A podcast series

GUEST: Zachary Moore

TOPIC: Resin supply, demand and pricing during COVID-19, Part 2: Polypropylene

DESCRIPTION: In part two, market expert Zachary Moore gives an overview of the North American polypropylene (PP) market, including pricing trends and new capacity coming online, that will determine supply, demand, and pricing for PP during this unprecedented pandemic.

BIO: Zachary is the deputy managing editor of ICIS in the Americas. He has been working in the petrochemical industry for the past 15 years in Asia, the Middle East, and now the U.S. He has worked on BTX aromatics, styrenics, phenol, and acetone and the polyester chain, and specializes in the polyolefin space, tracking PP and polyethylene markets.