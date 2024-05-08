Yushin America appoints new president

Robotic automation supplier Yushin America Inc., the Yushin Group’s largest overseas subsidiary, has named company veteran Michael Greenhalgh as president.

Greenhalgh, who has been with the Cranston, R.I.-based company for 24 years, replaced his predecessor, Daichi Suzuki, effective May 1.

Greenhalgh started in Yushin America as an end-of-arm tooling manager in 2000, then he was promoted to robot group manager in 2001. He assumed the role of director of operations for Yushin America in 2006.

In a news release, Yushin officials said that Suzuki will continue to support Yushin America short term as vice president until he returns to Japan and given another role to support Yushin Precision Equipment.