Wittmann establishes subsidiary in Vietnam

The location in Ho Chi Minh City will help the company serve its customer base in Southeast Asia.

In a move to help serve its customer base in Southeast Asia, Austria’s Wittmann Group has established a new subsidiary, Wittmann Vietnam Co. Ltd., in the southern Vietnamese location of Ho Chi Minh City.

“Vietnam is growing rapidly more and more significant as a production location for the injection molding industry,” said Michael Wittmann, owner and CEO of the Wittmann Group. “This [subsidiary] will enable us to serve our local customers there even more effectively and to provide flexible support for the development of new production facilities.”

The new subsidiary will be headed by general manager Giang An Le, an electrical engineer with 20 years of experience in international production and mechanical engineering companies, mainly in the plastics industry.

Wittmann has nine subsidiaries, including Richmond Hill, Ont.-based Wittmann Battenfeld Canada, and additional agencies.