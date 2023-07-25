Canadian Plastics

W&H names new VPs for sales, service

Canadian Plastics   

Human Resources News Plastics Processes Women in Manufacturing

Kasie Fairbarn will lead the company's film extrusion and printing sales, and Vladimir Utovac will handle North American service.

Film extrusion specialists Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp. (W&H), the North American division of the German machinery manufacturer, has named Kasie Fairbarn as vice president of sales and Vladimir Utovac as vice president of service for the company’s operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Kasie Fairbarn.

In her new role, Fairbarn will oversee all sales functions for the film extrusion and printing businesses. She joined W&H in 2021 as product sales manager for extrusion and rapidly earned the respect of colleagues and customers. Prior to joining W&H, Fairbarn worked as global account and sustainability manager at Paxxus and as a senior packaging engineer at Unilever.

Vladimir Utovac.

Utovac, who started his career with W&H in 2010, will be responsible for the North American service operation, including the Information & Diagnostic Centre (IDC), regional service management, the large local spare parts operation, and all U.S.-based service technicians. In addition, Utovac will oversee sales for W&H’s converting business.

W&H Corp. is headquartered in Lincoln, R.I.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Graham Engineering makes international sales appointment
New vice president of sales and service for Graham Engineering
battenfeld-cincinnati USA expands its sales and service team
Macro Engineering names Jim Stobie as new CEO