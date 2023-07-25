W&H names new VPs for sales, service

Film extrusion specialists Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp. (W&H), the North American division of the German machinery manufacturer, has named Kasie Fairbarn as vice president of sales and Vladimir Utovac as vice president of service for the company’s operations in the U.S. and Canada.

In her new role, Fairbarn will oversee all sales functions for the film extrusion and printing businesses. She joined W&H in 2021 as product sales manager for extrusion and rapidly earned the respect of colleagues and customers. Prior to joining W&H, Fairbarn worked as global account and sustainability manager at Paxxus and as a senior packaging engineer at Unilever.

Utovac, who started his career with W&H in 2010, will be responsible for the North American service operation, including the Information & Diagnostic Centre (IDC), regional service management, the large local spare parts operation, and all U.S.-based service technicians. In addition, Utovac will oversee sales for W&H’s converting business.

W&H Corp. is headquartered in Lincoln, R.I.