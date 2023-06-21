W. Müller offering new EBM service options

The company has also appointed Mario Jardin as its new director of aftermarket and service.

Extrusion blow molding (EBM) equipment maker W. Müller Inc. is offering several new aftermarket service packages, and has also appointed industry veteran Mario Jardin as its new director of aftermarket and service.

Jardin joins W. Müller after 10 years in the EBM sector, including previous positions in managing field service and aftermarket activities for Kautex Machines. For the past year, he has been developing these new service initiatives for W. Müller.

And as part of its 2023 service initiatives, the company is now offering options that include:

Spare-parts packages that help customers stay ahead of the supply chain and avoid unplanned downtime.

Maintenance contracts designed to make budgeting easier and offer expert technical and emergency support as needed. Reduced rates for repair services and savings of up to 31 per cent compared to non-contract inspection are offered.

Refurbishments that can improve performance and energy efficiency and renew equipment warranties with an “As-New Performance” certificate.

Retrofits that can provide new die head and extruders to convert from mono to multilayer capability.

These new offerings are intended to complement W. Müller’s existing lab services to run sampling, material testing and small-scale production and free up customers’ production equipment.

W. Müller was founded in 1976, and has headquarters in Troisdorf-Spich, Germany, and Agawam, Massachusetts.