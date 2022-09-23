Valtris Specialty Chemicals appoints new CEO

The material supplier has named chemical industry veteran Simon Medley to the position.

Material supplier Valtris Specialty Chemicals has named chemical industry veteran Simon Medley as its new CEO.

He takes over from outgoing CEO Paul Angus.

Medley was most recently CEO of Loparex, a North Carolina-based global supplier of release liners. Previously, he spent five years at Chemtura where he held several critical executive positions, including executive vice president, president of industrial performance products, and president of Great Lakes Solutions. Before Chemtura, Medley held senior vice president positions at BASF, leading global teams in Germany and North America.

“[Medley’s] proven track record and three decades of chemicals industry experience will be a great addition to Valtris,” said Jack Norris, a managing director with Valtris owner of SK Capital. “This is an exciting time for the company as it continues its progression towards becoming a world class specialty additives business.”

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Valtris supplies specialty performance additives and precursors, and operates nine manufacturing locations and employees approximately 700 people across North America, Europe, and Asia.