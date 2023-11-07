Canadian Plastics

Thermoformer Lacerta names new CEO

Packaging

The packaging supplier has appointed industry veteran Paul Young to the role.

Paul Young. Photo Credit: LinkedIn

Thermoform packaging supplier Lacerta Group LLC, headquartered in Mansfield, Mass., has named industry veteran Paul Young as its new CEO effective immediately.

Young previously was CEO at Tekni-Plex Inc., a maker of a wide variety of products in the consumer and health care packaging sector. Prior to that, he also has worked for Graham Packaging Co., Owens-Illinois, and Continental PET Technologies, Lacerta said.

“Paul Young is a proven executive with a track record of driving transformation and growth in the packaging sector,” Jack Norris, managing director of company owner SK Capital and chairman of Lacerta, said in a Nov. 6 statement. “His understanding of the industry, decades of relevant experience, and commitment to sustainability and innovation align perfectly with Lacerta’s core values and mission.”

Founded in 1993, Lacerta operates seven facilities in the U.S.: four in Mansfield, one in Attleboro, Mass., one in Chatsworth, Calif., and one in Portage, Wis.

