Sumitomo (SHI) Demag CEO Gerd Liebig retiring in September

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag CEO Gerd Liebig is retiring effective Sept. 1, after 35 years in the industry and the last nine years 9 years at Sumitomo.

During Liebig’s tenure, Sumitomo “has become the global market leader for all-electric machines,” company officials said in a statement.

In the statement, Liebig said he is ready to “pass the reins to the younger generation,” particularly as technology developments accelerate at the Schwaig, Germany-based company, which is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (SHI) in Japan.

“This will require a future leadership team with extensive experience, flexibility and the strongest commitment to our customers and the market,” Liebig said.

Liebig spent 15 years at Demag Plastics Group, which was acquired by Sumitomo in 2007, as marketing director and later chief strategic marketing officer, but left in 2006 to become head of marketing at Engel, the Austrian injection molding machinery maker. He returned to Sumitomo as CSO on April 1st, 2015.

Liebig’s accomplishments as head of Sumitomo include leading the company into offering all-electric presses for every market and into making industry changes related to automation and sustainability, the statement said.

To maintain momentum, Sumitomo officials said, the next management team will be formed from the company’s own ranks. Currently serving alongside Liebig is CFO Christian Maget and COO Takaaki Kaneko. “The new management team will be characterized by competence and strong loyalty to the company and will be announced during the summer months,” the statement said.