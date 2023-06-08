Struktol appoints new director of manufacturing

Specialty additives maker Struktol Co. of America LLC has named Jeff Kasper as director of manufacturing.

In a news release, officials with Stow, Ohio-based Struktol said that Kasper has over 30 years of chemical, plastics, and machining manufacturing experience with an emphasis on batch processes. Before joining Struktol, he worked as the plant manager at Valtris Specialty Chemicals. Earlier in his career he was the manufacturing manager at PolyOne (now Avient Corp.), and a process manager at GOJO. “His leadership and responsibilities have encompassed EH&S, quality, customer service, productivity, scheduling, schedule compliance, maintenance, budgeting, long-range planning, and capital projects,” the release said. “He has deep experience in leading cross-functional teams to improve processes and lower costs.”

Kasper has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Struktol Co. of America LLC is a member of the Schill+Seilacher GmbH family of companies, with global representation in over 100 countries. Its Canadian division, called Struktol Canada Ltd., is headquartered in Newmarket, Ont. The company manufactures a complete line of additives for the rubber, plastic, PVC, and WPC industries.