Struktol appoints new director of manufacturing
Canadian PlasticsHuman Resources Materials
The Ohio-based specialty additives maker has named Jeff Kasper to the role.
Specialty additives maker Struktol Co. of America LLC has named Jeff Kasper as director of manufacturing.
In a news release, officials with Stow, Ohio-based Struktol said that Kasper has over 30 years of chemical, plastics, and machining manufacturing experience with an emphasis on batch processes. Before joining Struktol, he worked as the plant manager at Valtris Specialty Chemicals. Earlier in his career he was the manufacturing manager at PolyOne (now Avient Corp.), and a process manager at GOJO. “His leadership and responsibilities have encompassed EH&S, quality, customer service, productivity, scheduling, schedule compliance, maintenance, budgeting, long-range planning, and capital projects,” the release said. “He has deep experience in leading cross-functional teams to improve processes and lower costs.”
Kasper has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Advertisement
Print this page