SPE names Conor Carlin as new president

Industry association The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has named a new president and also announced a newly elected board of directors.

Conor Carlin assumes the position of SPE President starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with his term running until Dec. 31, 2024. He replaces Bruce Mullholland. Carlin spent six years in international business with a specialized materials firm, establishing distribution networks in Europe and Asia. In 2019, he was recruited to join ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH, a Germany-based designer and manufacturer of thermoforming, tooling, and packaging systems, where he serves as the managing director of the North America subsidiary.

Scott Eastman, senior manager R&D at DeWal, Rogers Corp., will serve as SPE’s president-elect from Jan. 1, 2024, until Dec. 31, 2024, when he will start his term as SPE president on Jan. 1, 2025.

Additionally, two SPE directors have been elected to the board of directors: Margaret Sobkowicz Kline, professor, Plastics Engineering Department at the University of Massachusetts Lowell; and James Waddell, managing partner, Plastic Concepts & Innovation. Each will serve a three-year term from 2024 to 2027. Also elected was Mubashir Ansari, associate research scientist, core R&D, Dow Inc., who will serve as director for a one-year term.

Advertisement

Three others have been appointed to serve one-year terms: Jungmee Kang, customer solutions manager with LG Chem; Ellen Lee, technical leader with Ford Motor Co.; and Gustavo Nechar, vice president chief human resources officer with Ascend Performance Materials.