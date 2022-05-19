Spartech names new CFO

Engineered thermoplastics supplier Spartech has named Marshall Scott as its new chief financial officer.

“As we continue to drive accelerated growth across Spartech, Marshall brings a high level of financial leadership and expertise to our organization,” said Spartech CEO John Inks. “His talent and experience will greatly complement our ability to continue to serve our valued clients and employees as we shape the future of plastics.”

Scott originally joined St. Louis, Mo.-based Spartech in 2011 as senior financial analyst for the colour and specialty compounds division. After PolyOne acquired Spartech in 2012, he joining Paric Corp., a general contractor also located in St. Louis.

Spartech operates 16 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., and manufactures engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products.