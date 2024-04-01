Sonny Morneault named new president of Wittmann USA

David Preusse, president of processing and auxiliary equipment supplier Wittmann USA, is stepping down as leader, and Sonny Morneault – currently the company’s vice president of sales – is being named as the next president.

Preusse will step down effective next month, during the NPE2024 show in Orlando, Fla., and will transition to a part-time business development role within the company.

Preusse said that turning the leadership of Wittmann USA to Sonny Morneault is an ideal transition for the company and its customers. “I am leaving Wittmann USA in capable hands with Sonny,” Preusse said. “He is well-versed in who we are, and what we do well, and has been instrumental in contributing to our tremendous growth. After his 17 years here he has earned this promotion.”

Morneault has been Wittmann USA’s vice president of sales since 2015. He joined the Torrington, Conn.-based firm in 2007 as dryers product manager, and worked his way up to serve in additional sales and leadership roles including regional sales manager, and national sales manager. Since becoming vice president of sales, he has increased Wittmann USA’s overall sales by 30, the company said.

Morneault’s role as vice president of sales will be taken over by Jason Long, currently the company’s national sales manager for the robots and automation division. A 25-year plastics industry veteran, Long joined Wittmann USA as a field service technician in 2006.