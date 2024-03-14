Sheet extrusion system maker PTi changes leadership structure

The company has promoted a series of veteran employees to other roles.

Aurora, Ill.-based Processing Technologies International LLC (PTi), a builder of sheet extrusion systems, has made some changes its leadership structure, mainly by promoting veteran employees to other roles.

Dave Dorosa has been promoted to vice president of control technology. He will remain involved with ongoing projects, while serving as a mentor to the engineering group.

Mitch Gritzner has been promoted to vice president of engineering. He has been with PTi for more than 22 years, starting as a mechanical project engineer in 2002 and serving in roles including senior project engineer, supervisor, manager and most recently director of mechanical engineering production.

Ryan Leopold has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing. He joined PTi in 2006 as a mechanical project engineer and worked his way up through several positions, most recently as director­ of manufacturing.

Rob Gurke has been promoted to aftermarket sales manager.

Gloria Navarro has been promoted to the new position of aftermarket engineered solutions sales manager. She will focus on aftermarket support with engineered products and services supporting rebuilds, retrofits, upgrades and machinery modifications.

Also, Brad Moore has been hired as regional sales manager.

Founded in 1988, PTi equipment converts filled and unfilled resins into sheet for a wide range of markets, including packaging, construction, automotive, lawn and garden, office products, signage, and displays and appliances.