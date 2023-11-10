Separation technology maker Eriez names new president and CEO 

Separation technology maker Eriez has named company veteran Jaisen Kohmuench as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Kohmuench will replace the company’s current president and CEO Lukas Guenthardt,who is retiring.

As part of what it calls “a carefully planned succession strategy,” Kohmuench has worked closely with Guenthardt and the Eriez board of directors as part of the transition, company officials said. He has more than two decades of service at Eriez, holding various executive-level roles within the organization, most recently serving as COO.

Founded in 1942 and headquartered in Erie, Pa., Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets a range of separation technologies.