Sealed Air CEO Ted Doheny steps down

The plastics packaging maker is considering both internal and external candidates to select a new CEO.

The head of plastics packaging maker Sealed Air Corp., which now goes by the corporate name of SEE, has stepped down and the company is now searching for a replacement.

In an Oct. 23 news release, SEE officials said that Ted Doheny had stepped down as president and CEO. Effective immediately, Emile Chammas, chief operating officer, and Dustin Semach, chief financial officer, are appointed interim co-presidents and co-CEOs, in addition to their current roles, the release said.

SEE officials said the company is undertaking “a comprehensive search, internally and externally,” with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to select a new CEO.

“While SEE has made progress expanding its portfolio, digitizing its global network and driving operational efficiencies, the board recognizes there is more work to position SEE for long-term profitable growth,” chairman Henry Keizer said. in a statement. “Transitioning SEE’s leadership at this time will enable SEE to better navigate the market ahead of us and maximize value for our shareholders.”

Advertisement

Doheny will be an adviser to his temporary replacements Chammas and Semach and as they take control of the company in the transition to finding a permanent CEO.

In 2022, Sealed Air’s board of directors extended Doheny’s contract until 2027, in an apparent vote of confidence for the top executive.