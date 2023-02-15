Rapid Granulator names new country manager for Mexico

Rapid Granulator has appointed a new country manager for Mexico, naming Marina López to the position.

In a Feb. 15 news release, the Sweden-based firm described López as a marketing and sales professional with more than 25 years in service, commercial and industrial sectors with international experience focusing on strategic business development and projects. “She brings the company over 15 years of experience in plastic injection molding at a commercial, managerial and executive level,” the release said.

She has also collaborated with the Department of Commerce of the U.S. and the Canadian Trade Commission for commercial cultural and diplomatic events.

Rapid was founded in 1942 in Bredaryd, Sweden. In 1976, a production facility in the U.S. was started and is located in Leetsdale, Pa. The company also has offices in Germany, France, Italy, Singapore, China and the Philippines.