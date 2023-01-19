Canadian Plastics

Quebec’s minimum wage set to rise on May 1

The wage will increase from $14.25 per hour to $15.25.

Quebec’s minimum wage is set to rise by one dollar to $15.25 as of May 1.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the increase during a press conference in Quebec City on Jan. 18, saying it will benefit about 298,900 workers, including 164,100 women.

The $1 increase is being touted as the largest percentage increase in the province’s minimum wage since 1995.

The Quebec government says it is seeking to improve the purchasing power of low-income earners and encourage participation in the labour market.

Boulet says minimum wage paid to workers who earn tips will rise by 80 cents to $12.20 an hour.

The minister calls the increases “balanced” and “responsible” and says they will not harm the competitiveness of businesses.

