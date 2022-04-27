Plastics Industry Association names Matt Seaholm as CEO

The Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association has named Matt Seaholm, its former vice president of government affairs, as its new CEO.

Seaholm fills a vacancy created when former CEO Tony Radoszewski left the organization last month.

Seaholm has served as the group’s vice president of government affairs for the past two years, and prior to that was the executive director of the Plastics Industry Association’s American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance. Prior to that, he was vice president of public affairs at Edelman. “He is a veteran of political and policy campaigns, having worked on everything from local ordinance fights to statewide political campaigns to national issue advocacy initiatives,” Plastics Industry Association officials said in an April 27 statement. “He has been a public voice on behalf of the plastics industry for more than five years, testifying before more than thirty legislative bodies and being interviewed by more than one hundred media outlets.”

“In making Matt our next CEO, the board is indicating how important advocacy and communications are for the plastics industry right now and the role we expect [our association] to play as a voice for its member companies,” said Tad McGwire, chairman of the association’s board of directors. “Matt’s extensive experience in this space and vision for where he wants to take this organization made him a great choice to be its next leader.”

Advertisement

The Plastics Industry Association has also named Glenn Anderson as its new chief operating officer. In April 2020, Anderson was named the group’s vice president of member engagement, after a nearly 40-year career in the industry, including nearly 30 years at plastics machinery maker Milacron LLC.

Seaholm and Anderson will be formally introduced in their new positions at the Plastics Industry Association’s annual spring meeting in Chicago next week.