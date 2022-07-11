Plastics Industry Association adds three new executives

The organization has named Stephanie Strategos Polis as vice president of communications; Ashley Hood-Morley as vice president, industry engagement; and Whitney Taveras as equipment council director.

The Washington, D.C.-based organization has named Stephanie Strategos Polis as its new vice president of communications; Ashley Hood-Morley as vice president, industry engagement; and Whitney Taveras, the association’s current director of financial planning and analysis, as its new equipment council director.

Before joining the association, Strategos Polis was assistant vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Hood-Morley has worked in the plastics industry for more than 15 years, and most recently, has focused on plastics recycling and sustainability. She returns to the Plastis Industry Association after serving as the strategic initiatives manager on Eastman’s corporate sustainability team. Prior to that she spent more than six years at the Plastics Industry Association, where she managed new business development.

Taveras started her tenure at the Plastics Industry Association 2015 as staff accountant and went on to hold the positions of senior accountant, manager of financial planning and analysis, and then director of financial planning and analysis.