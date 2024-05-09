Piovan Group makes leadership change in North America

John Erkert is named new regional CEO for North America as industry veteran Kirk Winstead retires.

Piovan Group announced a significant transition in its leadership, as long-term employee John Erkert steps into the role of regional CEO of North America, effective May 1, 2024.

He replaces outgoing CEO Kirk Winstead, who will be retiring effective June 14, after 36 years of service with companies in the group.

In a news release, Piovan officials said that Erkert “brings a wealth of experience” to his new role, having served with group companies for more than 29 years, most recently as chief operating officer (COO), and chief financial officer for more than a decade prior to becoming COO.

Piovan Group designs and manufactures process automation systems for resin and food applications, with brands that include Piovan UnaDyn. Conair, Doteco, Pelletron, and Thermal Care.

Piovan’s North American operations are headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa.