Perc Pineda rejoins Plastics Industry Association as chief economist

Perc Pineda, the former chief economist of the Washington, D.C.-based Plastics Industry Association, has rejoined the organization after leaving earlier this year.

In a July 14 news release, the association announced that Pineda is resuming his job as chief economist, a position he held from 2017 until February 2022, when he left to serve as senior economist of the Credit Union National Association.

“[Pineda] brings a significant expertise that is unparalleled in our industry,” said association CEO Matt Seaholm. “Perc’s invaluable ability to identify economic trends and forecast the state of the marketplace is highly regarded and regularly anticipated by our members.”

“The plastics industry’s value-add – its contribution to the economy – is a major force within all manufacturing sectors,” Pineda said. “I welcome the opportunity to, once again, provide economic, industry and market intel to the hundreds of…member companies throughout the supply chain and to the industry at large.”