Paulson Training sold to technical training company Certus

Paulson Training Programs Inc., a well-known provider of specialized plastics manufacturing and scientific injection molding training, has been acquired by Certus, a technical training company based in Orlando, Fla.

The financial terms of the purchase have not been disclosed.

In a March 25 news release, Certus officials said the deal will expand its portfolio of industrial skills and simulations offerings while also enhancing both companies’ abilities to serve customers in manufacturing, automotive, and medical industries.

Paulson will also continue to offer its current brand and services.

Paulson has training solutions for nearly 50 years, including its SimtechTM advanced simulation technology, which Certus says has helped to educate and upskill over 50,000 plastics professionals across 5,000 companies.

The company and curriculum were originally developed by Donald Paulson, a 2021 inductee to the Plastics Hall of Fame.

“We are delighted and thrilled to join Certus in helping to expand their mission of bridging the skills gap,” said Karen Paulson, president of Paulson Training. “Founded by my father, Paulson has built a legacy and reputation of innovation, research and unwavering commitment to excellence. Through our training solutions, we’ve impacted the livelihoods of thousands of individuals and plastics professionals on a global scale. We are very proud of our efforts and are excited for this next era of growth, considering it a privilege to deliver even greater value for our customers.”