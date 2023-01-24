Paul Caprio named as president of sales for LS Mtron

LS Mtron Injection Molding Machines USA LLC is continuing to make appointments, with industry veteran Paul Caprio now joining the company as president of sales.

Caprio is reuniting with his friend and colleague, LS Mtron president Peter Gardner. Gardner and Caprio first worked together in 1989 at Machinery Systems in Chicago as a distributor of CLF IMM from Taiwan. Caprio then went on to KraussMaffei and worked there for 25 years and last held the position of president for North America. He then was president at Engel from January 2020 to February 2022.

Gardner was recently promoted to LS Mtron’s president earlier this month after having formerly served as the company’s business director. The company also named John Wiley as its business development manager earlier this month.

Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., LS Mtron is a division of the LS Group, said to be the largest producer of injection molding machines in Korea. LS Mtron eventually plans to assemble injection molding machines in the U.S., the company said in a Jan. 24 news release.

In the release, Gardner said he talked Caprio out of an early retirement. “Paul knows the injection molding customer base in North America very well,” Gardner said. “He is the best person to lead our company’s sales to the level we want to achieve, and as quickly as possible.”

“The North American market is seeing a resurgence in manufacturing and the market can take advantage of having a new high-end quality supplier from the technological and manufacturing savvy country of South Korea,” Caprio said. “LS Mtron is a full line supplier building thousands of machines per year and servicing all segments of the industry. The LS Group has almost 4,000 employees in North America with several manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, and the plan to build a new injection molding machine plant in the U.S. was a real solid reason for me to come out of retirement.”

LS Mtron is represented in Canada by Plastics Machinery Inc., of Newmarket, Ont.