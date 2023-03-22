Packaging supplier Rohrer Corp. appoints new CEO

Tim Swanson has been named to head the Wadsworth, Ohio-based company.

Thermoformer and plastic packaging supplier Rohrer Corp. has named business executive Tim Swanson as its new CEO.

Swanson – who succeeds outgoing CEO Steve Wirrig – comes to Wadsworth, Ohio-based Rohrer from Bettcher Industries, an Erie County, Ohio-based maker of equipment in the food processing and medical device industries, where he had been CEO. Prior to that, Swanson was president of Barnes Group, a diversified manufacturer, and he held various leadership roles at Illinois Tool Works and Whirlpool Corp.

Rohrer was founded in 1973 by John and David Rohrer. In addition to its Wadsworth headquarters, the company currently has operations in Hayesville, Ohio; Addison, Illinois; Bensenville, Illinois; Huntley, Illinois; Buford, Georgia; Warwick, Rhode Island; and Tijuana, Mexico.