Onex names Bobby Le Blanc as new CEO

Toronto-based private equity firm Onex Corp., which has a history of acquiring plastics companies, is appointing Bobby Le Blanc as its next CEO.

He replaces Onex founder Gerry Schwartz, who is stepping down from his role as CEO of the company after nearly 40 years. Schwartz will remain chairman of Onex.

“As we look to the future, I am delighted to announce our proposal to appoint Bobby Le Blanc as chief executive officer following our next annual meeting of shareholders,” Schwartz said in a news release Friday. “Bobby has shown exemplary leadership over his 23 years with Onex and is ideally suited to guide Onex into its next phase of growth while providing for a smooth transition for the organization.”

Onex Corp. now has approximately $47 billion worth of assets under capital. Throughout its history, Onex has also owned a diverse portfolio of operating companies spanning a wide range of industry sectors, including injection molding machine maker Husky Injection Molding Systems and extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC.