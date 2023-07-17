New sales management at Wittmann Battenfeld

Austrian injection molding machinery supplier Wittmann Battenfeld has named Jochen Pernsteiner as its new sales director.

Pernsteiner succeeds Valentina Faloci, who held this position with the Kottingbrunn-based machinery maker for the last four years. Faloci is leaving the company.

In a news release, Wittmann Battenfeld officials said that Pernsteiner worked in sales management positions for various Austrian industrial companies before joining Wittmann in October 2018. In his fist position at Wittmann, he managed a large European sales region.

“In his previous positions, Mr. Pernsteiner clearly demonstrated his professional expertise as well as his leadership qualities,” said Rainer Weingraber, Wittmann’s managing director and CEO. “I am glad that [he] has decided to accept the challenging task of managing our company’s sales, and I wish him the very best of luck and success.”