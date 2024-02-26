New president at X-Rite

The colour measuring equipment maker has appointed Jeff McKee to the role.

X-Rite Inc., which makes colour measuring and matching equipment, has promoted Jeff McKee from chief financial officer (CFO) to president.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based X-Rite is an operating company in Veralto’s product quality and innovation segment.

McKee has been with X-Rite for 20 years, company officials said, and has “demonstrated leadership across various roles,” including in finance, information technologies, and global services businesses, including inside sales, order entry, product management, and service centres. “In addition, he played a pivotal role in facilitating the company’s M&A strategy through several strategic acquisitions,” they said.

“As we look ahead, Jeff’s vision for the colour science and technology market aligns seamlessly with Veralto’s mission to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future,” said Veralto official Mattias Byström. “Under his leadership, X-Rite will continue to innovate across hardware, software, and services, delivering digital workflow solutions that help customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Advertisement

X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centres across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.