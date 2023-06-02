New CEO at Arburg’s U.S. subsidiary

Arburg Inc., the North American division of Lossburg, Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, has named Martin Baumann as its new CEO.

He succeeds Friedrich Kanz, who is retiring at the end of the month after more than 23 years with the company.

In a June 2 news release, Arburg officials said that Baumann “possesses in-depth knowledge of the plastics sector, as well as several years of management, sales and project experience for various companies in the U.S.” He is also currently undergoing “an intensive familiarization program in the U.S. in close cooperation with the headquarters in Lossburg to prepare him for his new challenges,” the release said.

Baumann completed his academic qualifications at the Aalen University of Applied Sciences – Engineering and Economics – in 1991, achieving a Bachelor’s degree in Plastics Technology, followed by an MBA in International Marketing at the Export Academy in Reutlingen in 1993.

Most recently, Baumann worked for almost four years as vice president and general manager at MAAG Group Americas in Eagle Rock, Va., a manufacturer of gear pumps, granulation and filtration systems, and powder mills.

Established in 1990, Arburg Inc. has been based in Rocky Hill, Conn., since 2015, and has other locations in Elgin, Ill., and Irvine, Calif.

Arburg Inc. employs about 100 workers.