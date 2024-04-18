New CEO for Chroma Color Corp.

The firm has named industry veteran Joe Herres to the position.

Specialty colour and additives supplier Chroma Color Corp. has named industry veteran Joe Herres as its new CEO, replacing outgoing leader Shruti Singhal.

Herres had served as sales and marketing vice president for McHenry, Ill.-based Chroma since early 2023. Prior to that, he worked for sheet and materials maker Spartech Corp. for nearly 20 years and has also worked for Avient (formerly PolyOne).

“Having been the vice president of sales and marketing at Chroma for the past 15 months, I see great opportunities to continue our journey with our customers in helping them grow their business, which in turn strengthens Chroma’s ability to partner even more effectively,” Herres said in a news release.

Chroma has made nine acquisitions since 2018, most recently acquiring colour concentrates maker J. Meyer & Sons Inc. of West Point, Pa., in 2021.

Chroma supplies colour and additive concentrates for a diverse range of markets, including packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, wire, cable, consumer products, and others.