Berry Global names new CEO

Packaging supplier Berry Global has appointed Kevin Kwilinski as CEO, effective Oct. 2, 2023.

Kwilinski replaces Tom Salmon, who announced earlier this year that he would retire from his roles as CEO and chairman. Salmon said he will remain with the company through the end of the calendar year in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

In an Aug. 15 news release, Berry officials said that Kwilinski has nearly three decades of experience in the packaging industry. He currently serves as president and CEO of Multi-Color Corp., a global provider of label solutions. Kwilinski’s first packaging CEO role began in 2009 at closure and container manufacturer Portola Packaging, where he led the sale of the business to Silgan Holdings. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Graphic Packaging, where he served in number of positions across the organization.

“I am excited to join Berry, a company with a proud 56-year history and a reputation for excellence in the packaging industry,” Kwilinski said. “What attracted me to Berry is its ability to support customers at every stage of the product development process and deliver the most innovative solutions in the market. The efforts that Tom and the team have made over the last several years to pivot Berry’s portfolio into higher-growth markets, including food service, health and beauty, dispensing, and pharmaceuticals, have created a strong foundation for future growth, and I am eager to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

Kwilinski holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics from Greenville College and a master’s degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.