Netstal names new president for the Americas

Nadeem Amin has almost three decades of experience with Husky Technologies and Sacmi.

Swiss injection press supplier Netstal Machinen AG has appointed Nadeem Amin – a veteran with Canada-based Husky Technologies – to serve as its new president for the Americas Region, effective June 1.

He will report directly to Netstal CEO Renzo Davatz, and will be based out of the Netstal Technical Center located in Hebron, Ky.

Amin comes to Netstal with more than 30 years of experience in collaborating with customers in the plastics industry, Netstal officials said. After 25 years in various roles at Husky, he joined Sacmi USA in 2020 as its vice president of PET sales and business development.

“We are delighted to have gained an experienced personality in Nadeem Amin,” Davatz said in a statement. “Together with Andreas Lehnhofer, who is responsible for service in the entire Americas region, we have a strong tandem that will drive growth and take customer service to a new level for all our customers.”

Netstal was acquired in January of this year by German packaging and bottle machine manufacturer Krones AG for US$183.7 million.