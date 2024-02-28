Modern Dispersions announces new masterbatch expansion

The new facility in Georgia will expand the company's masterbatch capacity by an additional 100 million pounds annually.

Thermoplastic compounds supplier Modern Dispersions Inc. has completed and commissioned the first phase of a multi-faceted manufacturing expansion at its new 168-acre site in Fitzgerald, Ga.

The new facility, situated across the street from the company’s existing 400,000 million pound-per-year plant, will expand masterbatch capacity by an additional 100 million pounds annually.

The first phase of the four-phase expansion came online in June 2023. Construction on the second phase, which includes another 100,000 million pounds per year of capacity, is already underway and slated for start-up in 2026, according to Marton Kozma, president of Modern Dispersions.

“The first phase of new capacity gives us more flexibility, reduced lead times, and allows us to remain cost competitive as we strive to meet the supply needs of our customers,” Kozma said. “We are constantly investing in our resources, including facilities and personnel, to service our customers more efficiently.”

Advertisement

The new capacity – targeted for the North American market – is in response to strong growth in injection molding and extrusion applications in a range of markets including automotive, electronics packaging, and construction. Key end-use applications include pipe and wire and cable.

The new plant will employ approximately 15-20 workers in production and support positions.

The company announced that the second phase will be similar in design and capacity of the first phase. The timetable for the remaining two phases of the expansion have not been established yet.

Headquartered in Leominster, Mass., Modern Dispersions specializes in carbon black masterbatches, white concentrates, and specialty additive compounds.