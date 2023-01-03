Material supplier Geon names new chief commercial officer

The company has appointed Wendy Herbst to the role.

Material supplier and PVC compound leader Geon Performance Solutions has named Wendy Herbst as its new chief commercial officer, taking over for company veteran Larry Shaw, who is retiring.

Herbst is joining Geon from Vancouver, Wash.-based Emerald Performance Materials, where she served as vice president and general manager of consumer specialties. Previous to that role, she was business segment manager and pricing process leader at Arizona Chemical based in Florida; and was also was marketing communications manager for Eastman Chemical Co., located in Tennessee.

“Wendy will continue to build upon our growth strategies by leveraging her expertise in sales, marketing strategy, and business development,” Geon CEO Tracy Garrison said in a Jan. 3 news release. “We are excited to incorporate her track record as a visionary leader into our global, focused strategy.”

Shaw had been with Geon and predecessor firm PolyOne Corp. – which is now Avient Corp. – since 2015, following a 28-year career with Dow Inc.

Geon is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio. The company operates 12 manufacturing plants around the world.