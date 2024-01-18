Management change at Brückner Maschinenbau

Nicolas Beyl has succeeded Michael Baumeister as managing director/chief technical officer at the film extrusion machinery maker.

Germany-based film extrusion machinery maker Brückner Maschinenbau has appointed industry veteran Nicolas Beyl as its new managing director/chief technical officer, replacing Michael Baumeister, who retired at the end of 2023.

Beyl was previously the managing director of KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH between 2012 and 2020, where he headed the reaction process machinery segment with over 500 employees, eight international production sites, and various global sales locations.

Most recently, he was the sole managing director of Single Group, an international manufacturer of temperature control units and systems.

“The markets in which we operate, both in the packaging sector and in technical applications, are exciting and hold great potential,” Beyl said. “I will play my part in ensuring that Brückner Maschinenbau continues to expand its market leadership with the most innovative solutions.”

Brückner’s North American operations, Brückner Group USA, is headquartered in Dover, N.H.