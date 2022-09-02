Lubrizol names Rebecca Liebert as new president and CEO

She will succeed Mary Rhinehart, who has been interim president and CEO of the specialty chemical supplier since March.

Specialty chemical maker Lubrizol Corp., headquartered in Wickliffe, Ohio, has named Rebecca Liebert as its news president and CEO, effective Oct. 3.

She succeeds Mary Rhinehart, who has served as interim president and CEO since March of this year following the departure of former CEO Chris Brown. Rhinehart will continue as the company’s board chair.

Liebert was most recently executive vice president of PPG Industries, a supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials. She joined PPG in June 2018 leading the automotive OEM coatings business, including PPG’s mobility initiatives. Her final responsibilities included PPG’s global industrial segment businesses, Asia Pacific region oversight, and functional responsibility for global procurement, resin and industrial segment manufacturing.

Prior to PPG, Liebert served as president and CEO of Honeywell UOP, a supplier to the petroleum refining, gas processing, petrochemical production and major manufacturing industries. Prior to joining Honeywell, Liebert served as president of Reynolds Food Packaging.

“Rebecca is a dynamic, passionate and results-driven leader,” Greg Abel, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s non-insurance operations. “She brings tremendous experience and a record of accomplishments in leading global organizations and driving operational excellence.” Berkshire Hathaway is the holding company that owns Lubrizol.

Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales, and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,600 employees.