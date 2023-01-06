LS Mtron forms new entity, appoints new president

LS Mtron Injection Molding Machines USA made a pair of announcements to introduce a new company name and new president.

Effective immediately, the company’s name is LS IMM USA LLC; and Peter Gardner, who was the firm’s business unit director, has been promoted to serve as its president.

In a Jan. 4 news release, company officials said the change was made due to its “continued growth” in North America. Until now, the company had been legally operating in the USA as a division of LS Tractor USA, LLC.

“We have grown to the point where we needed to separate our business activities from LS Tractor USA, and become our own entity,” Gardner said in the release.

LS IMM USA expects to continue expanding its service capabilities and manpower in 2023, and plans to adopt a Customer Experience (CX) Lifecycle model to address the needs of its customers at each stage of the molding machine’s life.

Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., LS IMM USA sells the machines made by its South Korean parent company, LS Mtron, in North America.

“We are thankful to all of our customers for contributing to our growth and success in the USA and North America,” Gardner said. “From efficient installation and training to value-added services, preventative maintenance and expanded parts availability for the life of the machine, we aim to be the best injection molding machinery supplier in North America.”