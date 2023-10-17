LS Mtron adds sales, service personnel

The injection molding machine maker has hired two new regional sales managers and five new service personnel.

LS Mtron Injection Molding Machine USA has beefed up its sales and service personnel, bringing on two new regional sales managers and five new service personnel in the last few months.

The Duluth, Ga.-based machinery sales company, which is a division of South Korean tech giant LG Corp., has hired industry veterans Chris Unseth and Trevor Andersen, who will represent the Midwest and Southeast in the U.S., respectively, based from the Chicago and Atlanta areas.

On the service side, the firm has hired Rodrick Banks as a service technician based out of the Georgia headquarters; Pilar Moa has been hired as a service technician working out of LS Mtron’s Chicago-area technical centre; and Chris Froman, a service technician based in New Hampshire.

Finally, two LS Mtron engineers from the company’s headquarters in South Korea are now at the company’s Chicago tech centre to assist with the growing number of projects in the U.S. Sung Chul Yoo has joined LS Mtron’s Chicago tech centre as manager of the solution development team, and Samuel Chung is now the manager of the controller development team.